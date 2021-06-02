Crews clean up oil leaking from remains of Georgia shipwreck

Some of the oil escaped an environmental protection barrier surrounding the shipwreck. Workers in 15 boats cleaned up oil and sheen from the water using absorbent boom, Himes said.

On the shoreline, responders used shovels to scoop up oil globules and surrounding sand.

Fletcher Sams of the Altamaha Riverkeeper conservation group said the leak showed the limited ability of the floating barrier around the wreck to contain oil amid the tidal currents in the sound.

"We've got a lot of sheen outside the barrier," Sams told The Brunswick News. He said the barrier's boom "does have some effect to slow some of this down, but as evidenced today it is definitely not foolproof."