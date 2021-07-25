Crews begin cutting sixth chunk of Georgia shipwreck

BRUNSWICK, Ga (AP) — The demolition and removal of an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast is inching closer to completion.
Crews on Thursday began cutting through steel to remove a sixth chunk of the Golden Ray and take it away on a barge to a facility in nearby Brunswick, Georgia.
Roughly two-thirds of the ship has already been removed since demolition began in November. The cut that started Thursday will be the second to last one on the project, the Brunswick News reported.
Section 6 is about 73 feet (22m) long and weighs approximately 3,700 metric tons.
The South Korean-owned Golden Ray capsized with more than 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick on Sept. 8, 2019. Investigators later concluded the ship tipped over because unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high.
The entire crew was rescued safely, but the ship was deemed a total loss. Demolition of the ship has been slower than officials predicted. The project reached the halfway mark with removal of the fourth section in April. The fifth chunk was cut away in early July.