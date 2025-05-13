Georgia News
Crash involving multiple vehicles closes I-75 southbound lanes near Calhoun, Georgia

Authorities say a major wreck on the interstate that connects Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee closed all of the southbound lanes Monday morning
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — A major wreck involving multiple vehicles and semi-trailers on the interstate that connects Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee closed all of the southbound lanes Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on Interstate 75 near Calhoun, Georgia, and multiple injuries were reported, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office said.

Video from local news outlets showed one semi crumpled in a ditch, and another partially off the highway.

Few other details were immediately available.

