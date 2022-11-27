ajc logo
Craig's double-double helps Mercer holds off Fairfield 60-58

14 hours ago
David Craig had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Mercer’s 60-58 win against Fairfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — David Craig had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Mercer's 60-58 win against Fairfield on Saturday night.

Shawn Walker scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, for the Bears (4-3). Luis Hurtado scored nine.

Supreme Cook led the Stags (1-5) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Leach scored eight. Caleb Fields had seven points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

