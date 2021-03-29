Cowboys sign Kazee, another Quinn connection from Atlanta

Kazee joins Keanu Neal, his teammate the past four seasons with the Falcons. Neal is likely to play safety and linebacker for the Cowboys, who gave up the most points in franchise history while going 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy's debut last year.

The 27-year-old Kazee is the third safety to agree to join the Cowboys in free agency. The other is Jayron Kearse, who started seven of 11 games with Detroit last season after three years as a backup in Minnesota.