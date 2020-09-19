Cowboys put CB Brown on IR; LT Smith may sit against Falcons

Right tackle La'el Collins (hip) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (broken collarbone) are on IR along with tight end Blake Jarwin, out for the season with a knee injury.

Vander Esch and former starting linebacker Sean Lee aren't expected back before mid-October. Lee had surgery for a sports hernia. Backup tackle Cameron Erving will be sidelined at least a month with a knee injury.

Erving, Vander Esch and Jarwin were injured in the 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the opener. Jarwin tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in a noncontact play while cutting on a route.

Signed as a free agent in the offseason to be the swing tackle, Erving was injured blocking on the field goal team when somebody rolled onto his left leg.

Even before Smith's injury, the Cowboys already had an undrafted rookie starting in Collins' place in Terence Steele, who was the first Dallas rookie to start a season opener at right tackle since Smith nine years ago.

Jarwin's injury was a blow because Dallas signed him to a four-year contract in the offseason after deciding to move on from Jason Witten, the franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.

Dalton Schultz, a third-year player with 14 catches in 28 games, had the most plays among Dallas tight ends against the Rams. Blake Bell, who won a Super Bowl with Kansas City in his fifth season last year, could have a bigger role.

