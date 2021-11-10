Cowboys add former CFL kicker with Zuerlein on COVID-19 list

Hajrullahu worked out Wednesday along with former Dallas kicker Brett Maher. Hajrullahu kicked for Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton in the CFL from 2014-19, making 83% of his field-goal attempts.

The 31-year-old native of Europe was with the Cowboys late in training camp while Zuerlein was recovering from back surgery. When Zuerlein's health was in question early in the season, Hajrullahu was on the practice squad briefly.