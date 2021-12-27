COVID-19 infections soar in Atlanta area; hospitals fill up

Katherine Watson, spokesperson for the five-hospital Northside system, said that COVID-19 patients accounted for 25% of the system's total adult inpatient population as of Monday.

Watson said the hospitals continue to manage bed capacity.

“We expect the increase to continue, but don’t know yet what the full impact will be to our inpatient census,” Watson said.

In a hospital district that includes Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas and Paulding counties, COVID-19 patients made up almost of a quarter of all patients on Monday, according to state data.

Amid overwhelming demand for COVID tests, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey warned people to make sure they are using a valid testing center and aren't being overcharged.

“Misinformation from unapproved COVID tests could result in people not following isolation and quarantine protocols and lead to further transmission of the virus and serious or life-threatening illness," Toomey said in a statement.

They also warned against accepting services from people going to door-to-door or approaching others on the street and said it could be a sign of a scam if someone tries to charge for an in-person test.

Georgians can find some testing sites at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting, although that list may not include many private testing sites.

Carr said his office is aware of reports of overcharging for tests and urges consumers to report potential price gouging at consumer.ga.gov or by calling 404-651-8600.