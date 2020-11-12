COVID-19 disrupts schedule in Southeastern Conference

IMPACT PLAYER

Mississippi's Elijah Moore is the SEC's leading receiver and could have another big day ahead against a South Carolina secondary that's allowed a league-high 14 touchdown passes this season. Moore is a 5-foot-9, 185 pound junior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida who is excelling in coach Lane Kiffin's wide-open offense, averaging 138 yards receiving a game and topping the SEC with 61 catches for 829 yards. He had 14 catches and 238 yards in a win over Vanderbilt last week.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Kentucky has just seven pass plays that have gone 20 yards or more — and only two of those have gained 30-or-more yards. Vanderbilt has given up 278 yards passing a game this season and 13 passing touchdowns. ... The Commodores got throughout October without going on the road. They finish the season with four road trips in their final six games. ... Florida coach Dan Mullen said do-everything tight end Kyle Pitts is questionable against the Razorbacks after his collision in the win over Georgia last week. Pitts has 24 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdowns — the most scoring passes by a tight end in Gators history.

Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) makes a touchdown catch against Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3 during the first half of a NCAA college football against Florida Gators, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis reacts on the sideline after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter of the team's 44-28 loss to Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown run against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) celebrates with Isaiah Spiller (28) and Hezekiah Jones (9) after a touchdown catch against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft