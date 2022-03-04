Coverage of Simone Biles wins AP story of the year honors

The goal of this category is to award AP’s most ambitious journalism that tells great stories and makes strong use of digital presentation and social media.

Judges said “this package had everything. If you are an NBA fan you need to spend some quality time with all this content."

In the photo competition, Mark J. Terrill won Best Portfolio for his collection of work including images in a series of photos featuring MLB, NHL, NBA and soccer game action, along with feature art and a portrait.

Other photography awards went to:

David Goldman won in Feature Photo for his image of Japan's Miho Nonaka as she receives her silver medal and a bouquet of flowers with chalk covering her hands during the women’s sport climbing final victory ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Ashley Landis won Action Photo for the image she captured of Sha’Carri Richardson celebrating after winning the fourth heat during the women’s 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

___

For more on APSE: https://www.apsportseditors.com/category/apse-conference/2022-winter-conference/

Caption FILE - Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio, top, and Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing battle for the ball during the second half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. LAFC won 2-1. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2021 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption FILE - Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio, top, and Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing battle for the ball during the second half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. LAFC won 2-1. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2021 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption FILE - Paula Badosa, foreground, of Spain, is viewed through her trophy as she begins to hold it up after defeating Victoria Azarenka, left, of Belarus, in the singles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2021 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption FILE - Paula Badosa, foreground, of Spain, is viewed through her trophy as she begins to hold it up after defeating Victoria Azarenka, left, of Belarus, in the singles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Mark J. Terrill which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2021 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption FILE - Chalk covers the hands of Miho Nonaka, of Japan, as she receives her silver medal and a bouquet of flowers during the women's sport climbing final victory ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports feature photo of 2021 at their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Caption FILE - Chalk covers the hands of Miho Nonaka, of Japan, as she receives her silver medal and a bouquet of flowers during the women's sport climbing final victory ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports feature photo of 2021 at their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports action photo of 2021 at their annual winter meeting.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports action photo of 2021 at their annual winter meeting.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis