Cousins delivers another 4-TD game against the Bucs as Falcons take first place in the NFC South

Cousins even made rare highlights as a runner against the Bucs. He scrambled for 13 yards on one carry before picking up a first down on a fourth-and-1 keeper. The 13-yarder was a shocking development for the 36-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles tendon injury who hadn't had a run for longer than 1 yard in his first seven games with Atlanta.

“He looked like Patrick Mahomes out there, man,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "It was outstanding.”

Mahomes? Cousins wasn't ready for that comparison. “Let's not get carried away,” he said.

The Falcons (5-3) moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Atlanta is 4-0 against division opponents and has the tiebreaker advantage over second-place Tampa Bay.

The Falcons are not complaining that a lopsided share of Cousins' production has come against the Bucs. He may not have made fantasy football managers happy in other games, but he has provided the steady leadership expected when he signed a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

Atlanta, looking for its first playoff berth since 2017, sought stability at quarterback when it signed Cousins. The veteran has the Falcons on a playoff path.

What’s working

Safety Jessie Bates III delivered a forced fumble and recovery and an interception as the leader of Atlanta's big-play defense. Bates punched the ball from running back Rachaad White's grasp on the second play of the game, setting up Cousins' first scoring pass to tight end Kyle Pitts. Bates has three forced fumbles and two interceptions this season. Cornerback A.J. Terrell also picked off a pass from Baker Mayfield.

What needs help

Younghoe Koo was wide right on a 39-yard field-goal attempt and has made only one of three attempts in the last two games.

Stock up

Pitts had touchdown catches of 36 and 49 yards for his first career game with more than one scoring reception. He had four catches for 91 yards with the two scores and has had at least 65 receiving yards in four consecutive games. Pitts' three TD catches for the season match his career high.

Pitts relaxed and had the ball stripped near the goal line at the end of his second touchdown. The TD call on the field stood following a review. Cousins and Morris had talks with Pitts on the sideline following the play.

Pitts said he has learned a lesson.

“Lord, have mercy,” Pitts said. "The tight end gods, they saved us today. Never get comfortable.”

Stock down

Despite having 12 carries, his second-highest total of the season, Tyler Allgeier rushed for only 33 yards and lost a handoff from Cousins that led to a safety. Cousins was charged with the fumble.

Injuries

RG Chris Lindstrom (right knee) left in the fourth quarter. Morris said Lindstrom was cleared to return to the game but added “it didn't make sense at that point to put him back in.” Rookie DE Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) was ruled out.

Key number

8 — Cousins is the first Atlanta quarterback to throw eight touchdown passes against one team in a season.

Next steps

The Falcons return home to play Dallas on Sunday. The Cowboys (3-4) fell below .500 with Sunday night's 30-24 loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

