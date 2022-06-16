ajc logo
Courtney Williams scores 20 points, Sun beat Dream 105-92

Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) looks to move past Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Georgia News
15 minutes ago
Courtney Williams scored 20 points and the Connecticut Sun made 14 3-pointers in a 105-92 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 20 points and the Connecticut Sun made 14 3-pointers in a 105-92 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.

Connecticut (11-4) had its highest points total since a 109-88 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2018. The Sun set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a half, going 10 for 15 in the first.

Connecticut rebounded from an 83-79 loss Friday night to the defending champion Chicago Sky for its fifth win in the last six games.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a season-high 18 points, Jonquel Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds, Brionna Jones added 12 points and DiJonai Carrington 11 for Connecticut.

Williams hit a pull-up jumper before she and Hiedeman made back-to-back 3-pointers as Connecticut scored the first eight points in an 18-3 run that gave the Sun the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Jones hit two 3s in the spurt before Alyssa Thomas capped it with a layup that made it 27-14 about 2 minutes later.

AD Durr led the Dream (7-7) with a career-high 21 points. Aari McDonald had 19, and Rhyne Howard added 14. Atlanta (7-7) has lost three in a row and four of five.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Connecticut Sun players react to a foul during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Credit: Sarah Gordon

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) shoots next to Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker (32) during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Credit: Sarah Gordon

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts for a pass as she is guarded by Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Credit: Sarah Gordon

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots against the Atlanta Dream during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Credit: Sarah Gordon

Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald (2) is fouled by Connecticut Sun guard Nia Clouden (11) during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Credit: Sarah Gordon

2h ago
