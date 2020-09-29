Court rules against mother of teen who drowned in Belize

Forbes later dropped the lawsuit against the county government, and the state court dismissed the case against the district and the chaperones.

It also tossed out the lawsuit due to Belize’s one-year time frame for cases like these. Forbes appealed to the Georgia Court of Appeals, which sided with her and said Georgia's two-year statute of limitations applied in the case.

An appeal of that ruling by the defendants led to the recent ruling by the state Supreme Court.

Forbes’ attorney, Tricia “CK” Hoffler, said Forbes was disappointed with the decision but has not been “disappointed with the effort, tenacity and our ability to leave no stone unturned.”

Part of the lawsuit regarding Forbes' personal injury claims could still go forward.