Court: No common-law right to boot unauthorized vehicles

Forrest Allen had sued the owner and operator of a DeKalb County shopping center and several of its tenants after his vehicle was immobilized in February 2018 and he was required to pay $650 to have the boot removed.

The defendants argued on appeal before the Georgia Supreme Court that they had a common-law right to remove vehicles trespassing on their property. They also cited the centuries-old doctrine of “distress damage feasant,” which recognizes a landowner's right to contain trespassing livestock and hold it until the animal's owner can be determined and pays the landowner for damage, according to the opinion.