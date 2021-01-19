Court: Georgia lawyer boasted about storming Pelosi's office

“Anyone who claims it was anything other than civil disobedience was not there, and they did not see it and they do not know,” he said. “I would freely admit that I trespassed, but I did it for the love of my country.”

Civil disobedience is by definition a non-violent form of political protest, in which participants peacefully violate a law they feel is unjust and then willingly submit to the penalty in order to demonstrate that the law should be changed. Calhoun, for his part, wrote on Parler in a post cited by the FBI that “we're all coming back armed for war.”

Calhoun described himself as a practicing attorney in Americus for 30 years who primarily handled criminal defense cases.

More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the violent insurrection led by supporters of President Donald Trump at the Capitol, where a Capitol police officer and four others were killed.