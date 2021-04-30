Court documents: Woman, kids found dead in car were shot

Warrants charging Demetrius Deveonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton with capital murder in the killings allege he used a handgun to kill all three inside a vehicle. A blue sedan was found in Lake Eufaula near a city park in Eufaula, Alabama, on Monday, the same day authorities alleged the three died.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the children who died along with Remona Hudson. But officials said the three victims all lived in the same house in Cuthbert, which is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the lake.