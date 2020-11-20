Court date changed for suspect in Pine Bluff officer's death

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth ordered Keshone Quantarious Smith, 19, during a court appearance on Wednesday to return to court on Jan. 7 as the Arkansas State Police completes its investigative file in the case, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Smith, who was wanted on a murder charge in Georgia, is being held in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins. The incident took place Oct. 5 at the Econo Lodge in Pine Buff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, and left another officer, Lt. Ralph Isaac, 42, wounded. A third officer, Kelsey Collins, 28, was also shot, but his department-issued protective vest stopped the bullet.