Couple slain, bodies found inside home northwest of Atlanta

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the slayings of a suburban Atlanta couple shot inside their home.
An unknown assailant killed Amber and Timothy Justin Hicks, both 31, hours before their bodies were discovered Thursday morning in their home in the Acworth area, police said.
A 2-year-old toddler was found unharmed in the home and is now safe with family members, Cobb County police Sgt. Wayne Delk said.
The couple had recently moved into the Chestnut Hill neighborhood off Bells Ferry Road, neighbors told WSB-TV.
Few other details were immediately released.
