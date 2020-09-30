Couple sentenced in South Carolina for rent-to-own scheme

The sellers often received foreclosure notices, and the buyers learned they didn't have ownership when the home was purchased by a third party at a foreclosure sale. Nearly 130 properties were involved in the scam, which also targeted homeowners in North Carolina and Georgia, according to the newspaper.

Dana Roush has been in the Anderson City Jail for a year after violating a condition of her bond, the newspaper reported. She was sentenced to approximately 11 years in prison for her role in the company and another embezzlement case. Michael “Bubba” Roush was sentenced in Anderson to nearly seven years in prison.

Michael Roush's attorney asked the judge to consider a lighter prison sentence to allow him to work and repay victims, the newspaper reported. It was not immediately clear if Dana Roush had a lawyer who could comment.