County where Ahmaud Arbery slain hires Black police chief

Days after Arbery's killing, Glynn County Police Chief John Powell was indicted on unrelated malfeasance charges in what prosecutors called an illegal effort to cover up a narcotics officer’s affair with a confidential informant. He was placed on leave until the county fired him in January.

The problems prompted Georgia lawmakers to approve a measure giving voters a chance to abolish the Glynn County police agency and hand its powers to the elected county sheriff. A judge declared the referendum unconstitutional before the 2020 elections.

Battiste is the first full-time Black police chief hired by Glynn County, The Brunswick News reported. He will take over from Interim Chief Rickey Evans, a department veteran who also is Black.

In a nod to the police department's past problems, Glynn County commissioners also voted Thursday to make the police chief a contract employee who meets daily with the county administrator.

Before coming to Georgia, Battiste spent 22 years as an FBI agent who specialized in counter-terrorism, special events security, SWAT and hazardous device response. After retiring in 2017, Battiste became police chief for Xavier University in Louisiana. Since 2019, he has served as tactical and training coordinator for the Orleans Constable Office in New Orleans.