County wants to close private park where shooting killed 2

Georgia News
1 hour ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a rural Georgia county say they will file a nuisance lawsuit to close a private park where a May shooting at a music festival killed two and caused a stampede.

Washington County officials tell local news outlets that they want a judge to order Larry Mitchell Ball Park closed before a planned July event.

The May shooting killed William Mykell Lowery, 17, and Christopher “Scooter” Dunn, 30. Both men were attending a Freaknik-themed music festival at the park. No one has been arrested yet, although Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said recently that some suspects have surfaced in the investigation.

Washington County commissioners on Thursday heard from more than two dozen people who had complaints about the park near Sandersville.

Kenneth Spikes, whose backyard faces the park, said people ran to his house looking for shelter.

“Three people run up to the house and they had fell — they were bloody, legs and everything,” Spikes said. “This lady was saying could she come on the porch, so we let them on the porch and everything.”

Others said there were too many people in the park, which has limited access. Witnesses said the crowded event had little security and no one checking for weapons.

“Over the past few years, it’s gotten ridiculous with all of the traffic, loud noise and all the problems at the park,” said Washington County Sheriff's Sgt. Rudy Grant

Cochran said Washington County's attorney would seek a temporary shutdown order and then a permanent order.

