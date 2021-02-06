County seeks firefighting upgrades to cut insurance rates

The county is also seeking to upgrade other equipment. The county will keep some of its current fire trucks, but the fleet overall is in bad shape. Couch said the three newest fire engines are eight to 20 years old.

In 2020, the county increased property taxes in rural areas of the county distant from Statesboro to pay firefighter salaries. Couch said the county will mainly use sales tax money to buy the trucks.

Bulloch County has hired about eight full-time firefighters and is seeking a federal grant to hire more.