County pipeline begins serving residents who fear well water

Environmentalists want power companies forced to excavate the ash ponds where they have placed waste and bury it in lined landfills, as is required for common household trash, to prevent waste from seeping into groundwater. Georgia Power plans to close its 29 coal ash ponds statewide, but does not plan to bury the waste for all of them in lined landfills. It says the Plant Scherer ash pond can safely be capped in place without an unlined bottom. State lawmakers last year spurned efforts to force Georgia Power to bury all waste in landfills.

Dozens of Juliette residents sued Georgia Power last year, claiming groundwater pollution. The lawsuit says neighbors of the plant have suffered from health problems including cancer, cardiovascular and immune disorders because of tainted well water.

Georgia Power denies wrongdoing and notes a similar lawsuit over uranium levels in groundwater was voluntarily dismissed in 2014.