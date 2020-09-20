County eyes security cameras at park surrounding spring

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia county is considering using security cameras to monitor attendance and activity at a park surrounding a giant spring.
Dougherty County Public Works Director Larry Cook tells WALB-TV that the cameras at Radium Springs Garden would cost $29,000 in local sales tax money.
Cook says the cameras would allow the county to redeploy staff to other sites who could be called back if the park gets crowded. He says visitors would also feel more secure if they knew someone was watching.
The park surrounds a spring that pumps out 70,000 gallons of water per minute. It was once the site of a the Radium Springs Casino, a social hub for decades. The county demolished the casino building in 2003 after it flooded twice and was bought with federal flood buyout money.
The county this year has improved the park at the site, including a gazebo, terrace and gardens.