Council overrides Atlanta mayor's veto of street closure

“I am disappointed in my colleagues on the City Council, who should know the separation of powers outlined in our city’s charter, as well as the appropriate public process related to this matter,” Bottoms said in a statement.

“Council has been duped,” she said. “There is no agreement or articulation from the State outlining any commitment to improving Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The Georgia Department of Transportation has been derelict in their duty to repair that road.”

The override comes just months before a city election in which City Council President Felicia Moore plans a challenge to Bottoms. Moore did not vote Monday because the council met the two-thirds majority necessary for the override, and the president only votes to break a tie.

Bond said Bottoms didn’t communicate with him about the issue despite numerous requests.

“The mayor and her staff have stated their positions kind of at the last minute,” Bond told the newspaper.

Before they voted, council members heard from dozens of supporters of the Hollowell Parkway improvements.

The Mitchell Street block is closed during sessions of the General Assembly, in part because there is heavy pedestrian traffic back and forth between the Capitol and the Coverdale Legislative Office Building. But state officials have had a request pending for years that the city give up the block so the street can be permanently closed to enhance security. Traffic has been blocked off since racial injustice protests began in June.