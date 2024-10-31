Georgia News
Coulibaly scores career-high 27, Wizards sweep home-and-home against Atlanta with 133-120 victory

Bilal Coulibaly scored a career-high 27 points, and the Washington Wizards beat Atlanta 133-120 for the second win over the Hawks in three days
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bilal Coulibaly scored a career-high 27 points, and the Washington Wizards beat Atlanta 133-120 on Wednesday night for the second win over the Hawks in three days.

The Wizards swept the home-and-home series with the Hawks after a 121-119 win over Atlanta on Monday. Trae Young had 35 points and 15 assists for Atlanta, but Washington took control with a 16-4 run at the start of the fourth quarter.

Atlanta was missing two starters in Dyson Daniels (right hip) and De'Andre Hunter (right knee), plus Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring). Washington was without starting forward Kyle Kuzma (right groin).

Takeaways

Hawks: Young rebounded after going 2 for 15 from the field in Monday's game, but after he scored 24 points in the first half, the Wizards were able to keep him under control. The injury-riddled Hawks allowed 76 points in the second half.

Wizards: The 20-year-old Coulibaly continues to shine at the start of his second season. After he scored 23 points Saturday against Cleveland, it took him only four days to surpass that.

Key moment

Corey Kispert and rookies Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George made 3-pointers during Washington's run early in the fourth.

Key stat

The second straight matchup between the Hawks and Wizards was also the second in a row between the top two picks of the 2024 draft. Sarr, the No. 2 pick, outscored No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher 7-4 on Monday. On Wednesday, Risacher finished with a 17-11 edge.

Up next

Atlanta hosts Sacramento on Friday night, while the Wizards take on the Heat on Saturday night in Mexico City.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher and Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) compete for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

