Cottle's 27 lead Kennesaw State over Presbyterian 85-67

Led by Simeon Cottle's 27 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 85-67 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle's 27 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Presbyterian 85-67 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State took the lead with 19:49 remaining in the first half and did not give it up.

Cottle shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Owls (3-1). Ricardo Wright scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Adrian Wooley went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Hose (2-3) were led in scoring by Jonah Pierce, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Peterson added 11 points for Presbyterian. Jamahri Harvey also had 11 points.

Cottle led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 46-27 at the break.

Kennesaw State was outscored by Presbyterian in the second half by one point, with Cottle scoring a team-high 13 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

