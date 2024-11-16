Cottle's 27 lead Kennesaw State over Presbyterian 85-67

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle's 27 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Presbyterian 85-67 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State took the lead with 19:49 remaining in the first half and did not give it up.

Cottle shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Owls (3-1). Ricardo Wright scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Adrian Wooley went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.