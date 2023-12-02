Cottle scores 27, Kennesaw State takes down Georgia State 88-77

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle's 27 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Georgia State 88-77 on Saturday.

Quincy Adekokoya added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Owls (5-3). Demond Robinson scored 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Lucas Taylor led the Panthers (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Dwon Odom added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Georgia State. Jay'Den Turner recorded 13 points and eight rebounds.