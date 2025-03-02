Georgia News
Georgia News

Cottle scores 24 as Kennesaw State takes down Liberty 85-80

Led by Simeon Cottle's 24 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Liberty Flames 85-80
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Simeon Cottle had 24 points in Kennesaw State's 85-80 win against Liberty on Sunday.

Cottle shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Owls (17-13, 9-8 Conference USA). Adrian Wooley scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Braedan Lue shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Flames (23-6, 11-5) were led in scoring by Owen Aquino, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Liberty got 16 points from Kaden Metheny and 14 points from Taelon Peter. The loss snapped the Flames' six-game winning streak.

Cottle scored 12 points in the first half and Kennesaw State went into the break trailing 44-39. Wooley's 15-point second half helped Kennesaw State finish off the five-point victory.

LIberty's loss moved Jacksonville State (12-5) into first place in the conference.

NEXT UP

Up next for Kennesaw State is a Saturday matchup with Jacksonville State on the road, and Liberty visits Middle Tennessee on Thursday. The Flames finish the regular season on Sunday at Western Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley looks to get off a shot. (AP File Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

Kennesaw State falls to Florida International

Jahmai Mashack hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama, 79-76

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Woolfolk, Flournoy power Georgia women to 72-69 win over No. 11 Tennessee

1h ago

Liberty hosts Wooley and Kennesaw State

Georgia visits Cooper and No. 11 Tennessee

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake