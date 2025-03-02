Cottle scores 24 as Kennesaw State takes down Liberty 85-80

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Simeon Cottle had 24 points in Kennesaw State's 85-80 win against Liberty on Sunday.

Cottle shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Owls (17-13, 9-8 Conference USA). Adrian Wooley scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Braedan Lue shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Flames (23-6, 11-5) were led in scoring by Owen Aquino, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Liberty got 16 points from Kaden Metheny and 14 points from Taelon Peter. The loss snapped the Flames' six-game winning streak.