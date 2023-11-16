Cottle puts up 20, Kennesaw State beats Keiser 101-55

Led by Simeon Cottle's 20 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Keiser 101-55 on Wednesday night
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle's 20 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Keiser 101-55 on Wednesday night.

Cottle added five assists for the Owls (2-1). Quincy Adekokoya was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Frankquon Sherman was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Nirobi Peeler Jr. finished with 16 points for Keiser. Calvin Sirmans added 11 points and seven rebounds Keiser. Vincent Miszkiewicz also put up 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

