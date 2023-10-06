Sarah Gallagher wins US Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up

Sarah Gallagher won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up on Thursday at Troon Country Club
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sarah Gallagher won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up on Thursday at Troon Country Club.

The 50-year-old Gallagher, a financial planner from Canton, Georgia, won with a 5-foot bogey putt for a halve on the final hole.

“I hit a lot of 5-foot putts when I practice, so I just was trying to talk to myself that this is just like every day,” Gallagher said.

The 58-year-old Kuehn is from Asheville, North Carolina.

This story was first published Oct. 5, 2023. It was updated Oct. 6, 2023, to correct the winner’s profession, which the AP erroneously reported based on outdated information provided by the USGA. Sarah Gallagher is a financial planner, not a teacher.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

