ajc logo
X

Man accused of killing 3 in rural Georgia shooting

Georgia News
Updated 1 hour ago
A 37-year-old Georgia man is accused of killing his girlfriend, her brother and the girlfriend's granddaughter

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his girlfriend, her brother and the woman's granddaughter.

Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide.

Schley County sheriff's deputies found 65-year-old Paula Kelly, her 69-year-old brother Charles Brown, and Kelly's pregnant granddaughter, Lara Bullard, 23, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when deputies responded, they arrested Harris at the house he shared with Kelly, Bullard, and Brown. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.

Schley County Sheriff Shane Tondee told The Associated Press that Harris would be taken before a magistrate judge Tuesday, but said that judge would not be able to set bail on a murder charge. Tondee said he did not know if Harris had a lawyer yet.

Neighbors told WTVM-TV that Bullard had just posted invitations to her baby shower on social media shortly before the shooting.

"It’s just really sad. It’s heartbreaking,” said Viveca Jones, a family friend. “More than anything, it makes me worry about my kids and stuff and because I grew up here and nothing like that ever happened.”

__

In a previous version of this story published July 19, 2022, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Jamie Leon Harris was arrested on charges of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Lara Bullard; her grandmother, Paula Kelly; and her uncle, Charles Brown. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Harris was in a relationship with Kelly, not Bullard.

Editors' Picks
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA 11h ago
Kirby Smart, Georgia finalize $112.5M contract extension
4h ago
Herschel Walker downplays abortion ruling’s impact
2h ago
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
2h ago
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
2h ago
Braves better than last year but need more pitching to repeat
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says
1h ago
Ogwumike sisters lead Sparks past Dream 85-78
1h ago
Narduzzi raises bar for defending ACC champion Pitt
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
12h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top