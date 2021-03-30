New rules to protect turtles from shrimp nets postponed

NOAA Fisheries is reconsidering whether to require the devices on boats shorter than 40 feet long, “and whether additional rulemaking is currently warranted,” the statement said.

In 2019, NOAA said the changes from rules proposed in 2016 would cut the likely number of turtles saved from more than 2,400 to as many as 1,160 a year.

The Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental nonprofit, notified NOAA in January that it will sue if the rule isn't changed.

“I am optimistic that they will do something, but eager to see a commitment on paper to actually commit to taking action, as they did in their 2016 proposal before (former President Donald) Trump reversed it,” the group's Florida director, Jaclyn Lopez, said in an email.

The earlier proposal would have required TEDs on smaller boats and on boats pulling two other, less common, kinds of shrimp nets.

The devices have been required for decades on the most common shrimp nets — mesh funnels called otter trawls that are generally used offshore. The other three kinds of shrimp trawls are used in shallower water.

___

This story was first published on March 30, 2021. It was updated on March 31, 2021, to correct the spelling of Jaclyn Lopez’ given name, which The Associated Press erroneously spelled as Jacklyn.