Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships

Federal officials last year finished a $973 million expansion of the Savannah River shipping channel so that larger ships carrying more cargo can transit to and from the port without waiting for higher tides.

Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said years ago that something would need to be done about the bridge. He predicted that within 15 years newer classes of ships would be too massive to squeeze beneath it.

"We have a bridge that cannot handle these ships," Lynch said in a 2018 speech. "We need to start planning the relief of the Talmadge Bridge. And when I say relief, I mean replacement."

Though DOT officials said they plan to raise the bridge rather than replace it, details are scant. Asked Tuesday how much space the agency plans to add to the bridge's current 185 feet (56 meters) of clearance, DOT spokesman Kyle Collins said it was too early to say.

It's unknown whether the project might renew calls to rename the bridge for someone other than Talmadge, a segregationist who served three terms as Georgia's governor between 1933 and 1942. Over the past decade, Savannah's city council, the Girl Scouts of America and others have unsuccessfully called on state lawmakers to strip Talmadge's name from the bridge.

This story has been corrected to show that the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge spans the Georgia-South Carolina line and not the Georgia-Florida line.