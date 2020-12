In this Feb. 23, 2020 image taken from Glynn, Ga., County Police body camera video, Travis McMichael speaks to a police officer at the scene where Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed while while running in a neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick, Ga. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on murder charges in May, more than two months after the incident. A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who shot cellphone video of the incident was charged with murder for joining the chase. (Glynn County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited