Coroners fear autopsy backlog as GBI loses medical examiner

The GBI announced in a recent letter that its crime lab in Macon will stop performing autopsies for an indefinite period of time starting Oct. 1. That's because the medical examiner who oversees autopsies is retiring. The GBI said it's been trying to recruit a replacement since December, but hasn't found anybody qualified to take the job.

“It is going to be a great burden,” said Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.