X

Coroner says 4 dead in killings in south Georgia town

1 hour ago
Coroner says 4 dead in killings in south Georgia town

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Coroner says 4 dead in killings in south Georgia town.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Normalcy, resignation set in day after shooting1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

NEW: Midtown Atlanta shooting highlights partisan divides on gun control
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
2h ago

Credit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie Observer

UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says
59m ago

Credit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie Observer

UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says
59m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia schools grapple with how to transport students
3h ago
The Latest
Authorities: Killings in south Georgia town, including at fast food restaurant, leave at...
1h ago
Suspect in deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta has been charged with 1 count of murder, 4...
7h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
11h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
26m ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top