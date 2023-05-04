MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Coroner says 4 dead in killings in south Georgia town.Editors' PicksCredit: John SpinkNormalcy, resignation set in day after shooting1h agoCredit: Nathan Posner for the AJCNEW: Midtown Atlanta shooting highlights partisan divides on gun control1h agoCredit: John Spink COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting2h agoCredit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie ObserverUPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says59m agoCredit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie ObserverUPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says59m agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comGeorgia schools grapple with how to transport students3h agoThe Latest Authorities: Killings in south Georgia town, including at fast food restaurant, leave at...1h ago Suspect in deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta has been charged with 1 count of murder, 4...7h agoEditorial Roundup: Georgia9h agoFeaturedCredit: Steve SchaeferA young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation 11h agoCameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect26m agoWhen will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?