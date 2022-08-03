ajc logo
X

Coroner: Georgia couple found dead in home from heat stroke

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A Georgia coroner says heat stroke is suspected of killing an elderly couple found dead in their home

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner.

Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the husband and wife were both in their 80s and lived in a mobile home with no air-conditioning. The day the Greers were found dead, temperatures in the area reached 95 degrees (35 Celsius).

It seemed much hotter inside the couple’s mobile home, even with several box fans running.

"It felt like 110 degrees (43 Celsius)," Futch told the Statesboro Herald.

He said the Greers both had recent health problems. The couple was last seen Friday, the coroner said, when Larry Greer asked a neighbor for a glass of ice water.

Editors' Picks
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal3h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
14h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
2h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
'Guard cat' credited with preventing would-be robbery
19h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
28m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
28m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
28m ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
12h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top