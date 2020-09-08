X

Corbin scheduled to start for Nationals at Braves

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Nationals will start Patrick Corbin on Sunday while the Braves are expected to counter with Josh Tomlin

Washington Nationals (14-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (23-16, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Patrick Corbin (2-3, 3.79 ERA) Atlanta: Josh Tomlin (1-2, 4.37 ERA)

LINE: Braves 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves are 14-11 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 65 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with 12, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Nationals are 8-14 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .368.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Braves with 12 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Turner ranks second on the Nationals with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .632.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Juan Soto: (elbow), Adam Eaton: (knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.