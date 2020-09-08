Corbin scheduled to start for Nationals at Braves

Washington Nationals (14-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (23-16, first in the NL East)
Atlanta; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Patrick Corbin (2-3, 3.79 ERA) Atlanta: Josh Tomlin (1-2, 4.37 ERA)
LINE: Braves 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Braves are 14-11 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 65 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with 12, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.
The Nationals are 8-14 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .368.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Braves with 12 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
Turner ranks second on the Nationals with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .632.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Juan Soto: (elbow), Adam Eaton: (knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.