Copper, Parker help Sky beat Dream 73-67 after losing lead

The Dream (6-4) took their only lead at 60-58 on a tough drive by Erica Wheeler with 7:45 to play. Chicago rookie Rebekah Gardner tied it with a short shot and followed with a wide-open layup from Courtney Vandersloot for a 62-60 lead for Chicago (6-3).

It was still two point game when Parker's heavily contested 10-footer went through for a 66-62 lead. In the last 1:27 the Sky made 7 of 8 free throws, three by Parker and two by Emma Meesseman, who had 16 points.