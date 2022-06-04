ajc logo
X

Copper, Parker help Sky beat Dream 73-67 after losing lead

Georgia News
12 minutes ago
Kahleah Copper scored 21 points, Candace Parker had five of her nine in the last 2:37 and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 73-65 on Friday night after blowing a 20-point first-half lead

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 21 points, Candace Parker had five of her nine in the last 2:37 and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 73-65 on Friday night after blowing a 20-point first-half lead.

The Dream (6-4) took their only lead at 60-58 on a tough drive by Erica Wheeler with 7:45 to play. Chicago rookie Rebekah Gardner tied it with a short shot and followed with a wide-open layup from Courtney Vandersloot for a 62-60 lead for Chicago (6-3).

It was still two point game when Parker's heavily contested 10-footer went through for a 66-62 lead. In the last 1:27 the Sky made 7 of 8 free throws, three by Parker and two by Emma Meesseman, who had 16 points.

Vandersloot had nine points to move by her wife Allie Quigley to become Chicago's career scoring leader at 3,394 points.

Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta with 19 points, and Wheeler had 15. Star rookie Rhyne Howard was held to five on 2-of-12 shooting.

Vandersloot's basket midway through the first quarter made it 20-4 for Chicago and a few minutes later Azura Stevens scored to give the Sky a 26-6 lead.

A 3-pointer by Kristy Wallace cut the deficit to single digits at 35-26 in the middle of the second and it was 39-31 at the half as the Dream closed on a 13-4 run.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
New charges for man acquitted of killing teacher Tara Grinstead4h ago
Politically Georgia podcast: Herschel Walker’s words come back to haunt him
16h ago
DeKalb certifies results in contentious commission race
2h ago
Former Lithonia officer pleads guilty to raping woman while on duty
8h ago
Former Lithonia officer pleads guilty to raping woman while on duty
8h ago
Retired U.S. Judge Duffey appointed to lead State Election Board
11h ago
The Latest
More charges for man acquitted of murdering Georgia teacher
2m ago
1st remote air traffic control center in US to be in Alabama
39m ago
GA Lottery
58m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top