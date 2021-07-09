Conway scores 1st MLS goal, Atlanta ties Nashville 2-2

Atlanta (2-3-7) had its winless run extended to seven games — setting a club record. Nashville (4-1-7) is unbeaten in its last 10 games at home, including winning four of the last six games at Nissan Stadium.

Anton Walkes headed in Jake Mulraney’s free kick in the sixth minute to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. Eight minutes later, Jalil Anibaba tied it by heading home Hany Mukhtar’s corner kick.