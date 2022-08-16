Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves' blowout win over Mets

Atlanta took a 3-0 lead in the second. After Contreras connected for the 16th time and Rosario went deep for the fourth, the Braves tacked on another run with two outs when Mark Canha lost track of a flyball by Acuña that went over the left fielder’s head and allowed Harris to score from first. Acuña was credited with a double. That was all before rain prompted umpires to call for the tarp.

Atlanta starter Spencer Strider (7-4) also returned after the delay and retired 10 of the last 12 batters he faced, the only blemishes a two-out walk to Starling Marte in the third and a leadoff double by Jeff McNeil in the fifth. McNeil advanced to third on the play when Acuña made an errant throw from right-center and scored on a groundout to make it 5-1.

Strider, a rookie, was coming off the shortest start of his career, a 6-4 loss at New York on Aug. 7. The right-hander struck out four and gave up three hits and one run in five innings.

Atlanta went up 5-0 in the fourth on Acuña’s RBI double and Swanson’s RBI single. Vaughn Grissom crossed the plate on Acuña’s double, giving the rookie a run scored in each of his first six career games.

The Mets were attempting to move 36 games over .500 for the first time since the final game of 1988, when the club finished 100-60.

Carrasco (13-5) gave up four hits with one walk and one strikeout. The right-hander had gone 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA over his last seven starts, and New York was 7-0 over that stretch.

BLOWOUT

The Mets used position player Darin Ruf to pitch the seventh and eighth. Ruf retired six of the seven batters he faced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: INF Luis Guillorme could miss four to six weeks after undergoing an MRI that revealed a moderate left groin strain. INF Deven Marrero was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Guillorme on the active roster. ... C Tomás Nido is sidelined with a non-injury related illness. C Michael Pérez was called up to replace him.

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (arm fatigue) and LHP Max Fried (concussion) are both candidates to start on Thursday opposite Mets ace Jacob deGrom. ... 2B Ozzie Albies (broken foot) is hitting in the cage and ramping up baseball activities. He could return early next month. ... RHP Mike Soroka (Achilles tendon) will make his first rehab start on Tuesday for Class A Rome. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2020 and has had three surgeries on his Achilles tendon. ... Rosario left the game in the sixth with left hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.43 ERA) will face RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.26) as the teams play the second game of a four-game series.

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario swings the sword in the dugout after William Contreras and he hit consecutive home runs against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider works during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras smiles after his home run against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his RBI double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A member of the Atlanta Braves training staff tends to a small cut on Dansby Swason's forehead after he slid headfirst into second base with a double in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Swanson stayed in the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)