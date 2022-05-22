Contreras homers twice as Acuña, Braves beat Marlins 4-3

Kyle Wright (4-2) pitched five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He walked three and struck out six on 91 pitches.

“I was really eager to get down and battle,” Wright said. “I think after the first inning, I was able to settle down a bit. From that point on, I was able to mix my pitches.”

Contreras’ home run in the fifth put Atlanta ahead 1-0. He drove a fastball from Elieser Hernández (2-4) over the wall in right-center for his fifth homer.

Contreras went deep again in the seventh against reliever Cody Poteet with an opposite-field shot to right. It was Contreras’ second multi-homer game this season and ended Poteet’s scoreless innings string at 16 1/3.

“I was looking for my pitch to hit, and I was very relaxed at the plate,” Contreras said through a translator.

Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall hit RBI singles in the sixth for Atlanta.

Chisholm limped noticeably after getting spiked in the left leg on Ozzie Albies’ unsuccessful steal attempt of second in the eighth. Chisholm hustled to beat out the grounder to reach in the ninth.

“Got hit with a spike on that slide,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Where that goes, I’m not sure.”

Soler had an RBI double off Atlanta reliever Darren O’Day in the sixth.

Brian Anderson added an RBI grounder off A.J. Minter in the eighth that got Miami within 4-2.

The Marlins were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position after a 1-for-11 performance Friday. Their homer streak also ended at 13 games, one shy of the club record in 2008.

Hernández allowed one run and three hits in five innings, walking one and striking out five.

UNCONVENTIONAL DOUBLE PLAY

The Braves completed a rare double play that not only thwarted a Marlins scoring opportunity but ended the fourth inning. Jesús Sánchez hit a one-out triple. With a drawn-in infield, Bryan De La Cruz followed with a hard grounder to shortstop Dansby Swanson, who caught Sánchez in a rundown between third and home. Third baseman Austin Riley eventually tagged Sánchez and then found De La Cruz drifting from first. Miami’s second rundown of the play ended in another out as second baseman Ozzie Albies tagged De La Cruz.

“That’s my decision,” Mattingly said of sending Sánchez. “We’re going on contact there. We’re going to try to score there. We’re at that part of the order and we’re going to take a chance there.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Miguel Rojas exited in the seventh because of left calf tightness. ... RHP Jordan Holloway (unspecified injury) extended his throwing program to 120 feet.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Ian Anderson (3-2, 3.75) will start the series finale Sunday against Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 2.49).

