Contractor testifies bribery scheme was Bickers' idea

“Projects,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he did not have the money for the bribe but needed the work. He also did not have the business insurance required to bid. Richards had more experience working with concrete and Mitchell called him to be the prime contractor and asked him to help with the money, he testified.

Richards expressed discomfort but he sent a check to Mitchell, who went to Bickers' home with a laptop bag stuffed with $100,000 in cash, Mitchell testified.

“Ms. Bickers indicated she preferred cash to avoid the IRS,” Mitchell said.

Richards' bid which came in in 2009, prior to the period covered by the charges against Bickers, was the highest. But Mitchell and Richards won about 20% of the work in the contract, which became worth millions.

“Who did you bribe?” Kitchens asked.

“Mitzi Bickers,” Mitchell replied, according to the newspaper. Asked how many times, Mitchell said: “Countless.”

From the start of the trial, Bickers' attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, have painted Mitchell as untrustworthy. They are expected to question his credibility, past business practices and lawsuits, the newspaper reported.