Contract worker at Georgia chicken plant electrocuted, dies

The Macon Telegraph reported that 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez was found electrocuted Sunday morning at the central Georgia plant in Perry when a supervisor went to check on him, according to Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard.

The supervisor noticed Ramirez was bent over as if looking for something, but felt a shock upon getting closer, turned off the power and called emergency officials, Gabbard said. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken.