Contract worker at Georgia chicken plant electrocuted, dies

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A contract worker at a chicken processing plant in Georgia died after he was electrocuted while cleaning at the Perdue Farms facility, officials said.
The Macon Telegraph reported that 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez was found electrocuted Sunday morning at the central Georgia plant in Perry when a supervisor went to check on him, according to Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard.
The supervisor noticed Ramirez was bent over as if looking for something, but felt a shock upon getting closer, turned off the power and called emergency officials, Gabbard said. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken.
Perdue told the newspaper that Ramirez worked for a company that cleans the facility’s production equipment.
“The safety of our workers and facilities is always Perdue’s top priority, and we are taking the matter very seriously,” the company's statement said. “We are in communication with local authorities and the contracting company, and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers.”