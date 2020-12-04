Consulting firm plans $18M Atlanta expansion, hiring 331

Boston Consulting Group announced its plans Wednesday, saying it would expand a business service center in Atlanta that it created in 2017, which now employs 268.

Boston Consulting Group is based in the Massachusetts city of the same name. The privately held company had $8.5 billion in revenue last year. Besides the business service center, Boston Consulting Group also owns BrightHouse, a creative consultancy and branding agency based in Atlanta. Across three offices, Boston Consulting Group employs more than 900 in metro Atlanta.