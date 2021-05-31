Construction of 62-foot chicken underway in south Georgia

He added: “This is going to be fantastic when it’s finished.”

The Fitzgerald chicken will be taller than the famous Big Chicken in Marietta, which measures 56 feet (17 meters) tall. It will also edge the tallest known dinosaur, Sauroposeidon, which stood about 59 feet (18 meters).

City officials are paying for the multistory chicken with penny sales tax dollars that were earmarked for tourism projects.

The plans call for a room inside the base of the chicken that can be rented to visitors. The mayor says he's heard from newlyweds interested in booking it for a honeymoon suite.