Connecticut and Atlanta square off in conference showdown

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Sun will play host to conference opponent Atlanta

Atlanta Dream (2-5, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-2, 5-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Connecticut and Atlanta face off on Thursday.

Connecticut went 25-11 overall and 11-7 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Sun averaged 21.1 assists per game on 31.9 made field goals last season.

Atlanta finished 5-13 in Eastern Conference play and 14-22 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.5 last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

