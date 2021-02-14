Connally, Staiti lead No. 24 Georgia women past Mizzou 82-64

Missouri continued a trend of fading in the second half against ranked opponents. After committing just three turnovers in the first half, the Tigers turned the ball over 12 times in the second, giving up 29 points to Georgia.

Through first eight minutes of third quarter Mizzou had six misses and six turnovers as Georgia broke away.

With Tuesday’s Vanderbilt game canceled, Georgia next plays host to No. 16 Tennessee next Sunday, Feb. 21. Missouri continues its trek through the ranks of Top 25 opponents, traveling to take on No. 6 Texas A&M, completing a rugged stretch of scheduling that saw No. 1 South Carolina, 24 Georgia and the Aggies in 10 days.

