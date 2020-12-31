Conference play starts for S. Alabama, Ga. Southern

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama's Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to score 50 percent of the team's points this season, including 58 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 41.8 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He's also made 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Jaguars are 1-3 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.